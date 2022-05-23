Monona Grove girls soccer wins against DeForest, Monroe; draws against Madison Memorial

Madison Memorial and Monona Grove fought to a 1-1 draw on Friday, May 20.
After Madison Memorial scored in the first half, junior forward Maia Romero scored in the second half to give the Silver Eagles the 1-1 draw.
Monona Grove is 9-6-1 on the season and has won five of its last seven games.
Monona Grove 11, Monroe 0
Junior forward Maia Romero scored a hat trick in a Monona Grove girls soccer 11-0 win over Monroe on Thursday, May 19.
Romero scored three goals in the first half to put the Silver Eagles up 3-0. Freshman forward/midfielder Abby Koonce scored twice and Celia Parrot put MG up 6-0 after scoring a goal.
Freshman midfielder Chloe Adalin, sophomore midfielder Morgan Hall scored and Aliza Atwood scored, giving MG a 9-0 lead into the half. In the second half, senior Kailey Adamski and sophomore midfielder Kendyl Mable scored, giving MG the 11-0 win.
Monona Grove 2, DeForest 1
Two goals in the first half gave the Silver Eagles a 2-1 victory over DeForest on Tuesday, May 17.
Junior forward Maia Romero scored first for Monona Grove off an assist from junior forward Delaney Bracken. Junior midfielder Val Giallombardo scored the second goal for Monona Grove.
DeForest scored in the second half, but Monona Grove held on for the 2-1 victory. The win jumps Monona Grove over DeForest for second place in the Badger-East Conference standings.