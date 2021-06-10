County gives $2 million to San Damiano purchase

Dane County will be contributing up to $2 million toward the city of Monona’s purchase of the San Damiano property.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors voted on Thursday, June 3 for the county to contribute up to $2 million toward the purchase.
The city of Monona closed on the former friary on June 1, purchasing it for $8.6 million from the St. Norbert Abbey.
The property, located at 4123 Monona Drive, is nearly 10 acres, with 1000 feet of frontage to Lake Monona.
The city of Monona will still be responsible for maintaining the property, the resolution said, even with support from the county.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the County and the City of Monona to preserve land that is publicly accessible on the shore of Lake Monona,” said Dane County Supervisor Sarah Smith in a release.
Smith represents District 24, which includes Monona.
“I’m glad the County is able to put funds towards this purchase, and hope that San Damiano will be a bustling park that provides an opportunity for everyone in Dane County to get some fresh air and take in the Lake Monona views ” she continued.