Monona Grove boys swim first at conference, first at Plymouth

Capping off an undefeated conference record, the Monona Grove boys swim team finished in first place at the Badger-East Conference Championship on Saturday, Feb. 5.
The 200-yard medley relay team of senior Cameron Tejeda, freshman Hayden McGlynn, sophomore Ethan Johnson and senior Caleb Jondle took first with a time of one minute and 41.17 seconds. Tejeda won the 100-yard butterfly in 52.47 seconds, while Johnson (56.46) took second and junior Felix Saloma (1:00.92) finished in sixth.
Senior Jonah Elfers won the 50-yard freestyle with a blistering time of 22.45 seconds. Elfers won the 100-yard freestyle in 49.85 seconds with O’Malley (53.05) in third and Kuzma (54.28) in fifth.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Johnson, O’Malley, Jondle and Elfers (1:31.99) won the 200-yard freestyle. Tejeda won the 100-yard backstroke in 53.73 seconds.
Elfers, O’Malley, McGlynn and Tejeda won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:31.09.
Johnson (1:50.72) took second in the 200-yard freestyle, while sophomore Danny O’Malley (1:57.28) took fourth and senior Eli Kuzma (1:59.69) ended in sixth place.
Jondle swam to a second-place finish with a time of 2:04.05 in the 200-yard individual medley, as McGlynn (2:09.33) took fourth. In the 500-yard freestyle, Jondle (5:08.99) placed second.
McGlynn finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:08.09 with sophomore Sam Steenhagen (1:09.65) finished fifth and junior Joey Thompson (1:10.25) took sixth.
Team scores: Monona Grove 516, Waunakee 377, Stoughton 345, Milton 267.5, Watertown 241, Fort Atkinson 223, DeForest 182.5.
Plymouth Invite
The Monona Grove boys swim team took first place at the Plymouth Invite on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Senior Cameron Tejeda won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 52.15 seconds, while senior Jonah Elfers (53.24) and sophomore Ethan Johnson (55.41) took third and sixth respectively.
Tejeda also won the 100-yard backstroke in 52.51 seconds.
Senior Caleb Jondle finished the 500-yard freestyle in five minutes and 6:57 seconds, beating out Finn Holdredge (5:06.80) of Whitefish Bay for first place. The 400-yard freestyle team of Elfers, sophomore Danny O’Malley, Johnson and Tejeda took first place with a time of 3:19.64.
The 200-yard medley team of Tejeda, freshman Hayden McGlynn, sophomore Ethan Johnson and Jondle took second with a time of 1:42.00. Johnson (1:51.34) took sixth in the 200-yard freestyle and O’Malley (1:57.13) took tenth.
Jondle (2:06.28) finished second in the 200-yard individual medley and McGlynn (2:11.42) finished sixth. Elfers swam to a third-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.56 seconds.
O’Malley (53.48) took 13th in the 100-yard freestyle. The 200-yard freestyle team of Jondle, O’Malley, McGlynn and Elfers (1:33.94) finished fourth. McGlynn took eighth place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:09.52.
Team scores: Monona Grove 280, Edgewood 270, Nicolet 249.5, Shorewood 239, McFarland 206.5, Whitefish Bay 204. PHS Boys Swim and Dive 175.5, Door County United 130, Whitnall 110, Berlin-Greenlake 99.5, Baraboo 61, Brown Deer 60, Grafton 57, Brookfield Academy 47, Kiel-Elkhart Lake 38, Fort Atkinson 26.