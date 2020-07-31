In-person absentee voting is underway at local municipalities and will continue through Friday, Aug. 7. Masks or other face coverings are encouraged.
To cast an absentee ballot by mail, residents must make the ballot request by Thursday, Aug. 6. Ballots can be requested at www.myvote.wi.gov or the local municipal clerk’s office. A local address, mailing address, the date of the election for which the ballot is requested and copy of a photo ID are required.
“When you return your absentee ballot, be sure to sign the certificate envelope, and have your witness sign and provide their address – even if it’s same as yours,” Monona City Clerk Joan Andrusz said.
Monona residents can also drop off their completed absentee ballots at a new drive-up drop box between the flagpoles in the City Hall parking lot.
“The drive-up drop box was put in place not only to avoid contact due to COVID-19, it is also in response to the increased number of mailed-out absentee ballots since April, which voters will most likely continue to request more frequently from now on,” Andrusz said. “It adds another level of convenience for voters to get their ballots back to us at any time, 24/7.”
The box is double-locked and will be checked several times each day.
Andrusz said the new drop box will be used at all elections going forward, and will be removed and stored between elections.
The box was purchased using We Cares Act grant funds, set aside specifically for COVID-19-related election costs. It was installed by the Monona Public Works Department staff.
“We ask that residents not put water bill payments or any other non-election-related materials in this larger-sized drop box,” Andrusz said. “And we remind everyone, this drop box is for Monona voters only.”
Residents are urged to request and return their absentee ballots as soon as possible; the post office has even suggested people mail their ballots back by Wednesday, Aug. 5, if possible.
All ballots must be received at the clerk’s office by election day, Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Residents can call the clerk’s office at 222-2525 with questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.