Village of Cottage Grove forms library board

The village of Cottage Grove has formed an official library board, taking another small step toward exploring the construction of a library in the village.
The Cottage Grove Village Board voted on Monday, Sept. 20 to form the board, with board member Troy Allen and Village President John Williams dissenting.
The Library Planning Committee, an ad-hoc committee formed in 2019, has been researching the cost to operate and build a library, investigating tax impacts and fundraising opportunities, and looking at the potential next steps of the project.
The committee recommended this summer forming a library board, and conducting a financial feasibility study with an outside consultant, to gauge the size of a capital campaign the village could run, as next steps toward a possible library project. A financial study could cost around $20,000 committee members said, with outside organizations already pledging financial support.
Melissa Ratcliff, village board member and member of the Library Planning Committee, said that forming a library board is a necessary step toward deciding whether to build a library in the village.
“We were able to get a rough idea of the cost, however, this estimate is not accurate to determine how much the cost to taxpayers will be without further evaluation and consideration of what a library would include and how much can be fundraised,” Ratcliff said. “This is further work that a Library Board will be able to perform.”
Early estimates of operational costs, generated by the Library Planning Committee, are around $500,000 a year, including staff wages and benefits, training, programming, technology, utility and building maintenance.
Initial capital cost estimates of constructing a library landed between $5.2 million and $7.5 million.
A cost summary in the report presented to the village board in early July said the village could also experience additional costs in the project beyond just capital expenses of constructing a building. Those could include architectural design services, furniture and fixtures, road work costs that are potentially reimbursable, and other broader costs, putting wider estimates between $9.5 million and $12.4 million.
Allen and Williams, who both opposed the board creation, have both previously expressed interest in conducting a feasibility study before forming a library board, to gauge the community’s willingness to financially support the project.
The Village of Cottage Grove voted this summer to contact the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, sending a letter, to initiate the process of forming a library board.
The library board members will be appointed at the village’s next meeting, which is taken on by the village president. Ratcliff said that the planning committee asserted that members of that committee could continue to serve on the formal library board.
“The LPC members are in the best position to understand and continue with the requirements for this complicated process as well as the recommendations of the village board in continuing to make this the most efficient process and to make it successful for our community – this includes taking into consideration the tax implications of the project,” Ratcliff said.
The Library Planning Committee also has a potential site envisioned on Cottage Grove Road, west of Glacial Drumlin School and south of Granite Ridge School, Ratcliff said, which is owned by the Friends of the Cottage Grove Library nonprofit.