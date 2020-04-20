A 55-year-old Fitchburg man was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for his sixth offense of operating while intoxicated.
Wayne J Jaskulke was stopped by a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper for speeding and lane deviation at 11:27 p.m. Sunday, April 19, at East Broadway and South Stoughton Road.
During the traffic stop, the trooper observed signs of impairment. Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted. Jaskulke was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.