The Lussier Family Heritage Center, a Dane County Parks facility, has teamed up with the Monona Public Library, to create a permanent StoryWalk on the prairie trails surrounding the Lussier Family Heritage Center, located in William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park.
The StoryWalk opened for public viewing Sunday, Aug. 16. The first book will be, “Over in the Meadow” by Jane Cabrera. Karen Wendt from the Monona Public Library and Lael Pasqual from Lussier Family Heritage Center will present an “Over in the Meadow” virtual storytime at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
Register to attend at www.mononalibrary.org.
Concurrently, the Monona Public Library will show the book “The Hike” by Alison Farrell along the sidewalk from the library’s Schluter Road entrance to the bottom of the hill along Nichols Road.
This activity places the pages of a children’s book along a trail or path. This activity combines the joy of reading with a child with the benefits of being active outdoors. As parents and children walk along the nature path, they will discover the story unfolding page after page. The story will be changed monthly; visit mononalibrary.org or LussierHeritageCenter.com for updates.
“We are excited to begin offering a StoryWalk along the trails surrounding the Lussier Family Heritage Center,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “This addition creates a great opportunity for residents to spend time outdoors and enjoy quality time with their loved ones for free.”
The Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area are currently fundraising for this project. Donations can be made through their website, friendsofcapsprings.org/donate. Note in the memo line that the donation is for the StoryWalk Project.
The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle & Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
