It will only be incumbents on the ballot for the town of Blooming Grove this spring.
Nominations were due Tuesday at 5 p.m. The only nominations received were for incumbent Town Chair Ronald Bristol to retain his seat and incumbent town supervisors Amy Schroeder and Dave Young to remain in their positions.
These three terms are good for two years, meaning the seats will be up for re-election again in 2023.
Two town supervisor seats will be up for re-election in 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.