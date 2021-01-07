It will only be incumbents on the ballot for the town of Blooming Grove this spring.

Nominations were due Tuesday at 5 p.m. The only nominations received were for incumbent Town Chair Ronald Bristol to retain his seat and incumbent town supervisors Amy Schroeder and Dave Young to remain in their positions.

These three terms are good for two years, meaning the seats will be up for re-election again in 2023.

Two town supervisor seats will be up for re-election in 2022.

Tags

Load comments