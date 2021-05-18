Monona Grove dropped its Badger South dual match against Madison Edgewood 159 to 166 on Tuesday, May 18 at Yahara Hills Country Club.
Jacob Frederickson and Edgewood’s Alex Weiss each earned medalist honors after both shot a 38 on the round. Both players shot two strokes over par.
Connor Bracken ended his day with a 40. Jordan Hibner scored a birdie on the eighth hole, which earned him a 41 on the round.
Sean Lofgren completed the final tally with a score of 47. Elliott Erb’s score of 48 was dropped.
Monona Grove 168
Stoughton 179
The Silver Eagles continued their strong play against Badger South opponents by defeating Stoughton 168 to 179 at The Oaks on Monday, May 17.
Jacob Frederickson earned medalist honors after shooting a 38 on the round. Jordan Hibner shot a 42 for his round.
Sean Lofgren and Jordan Hibner both ended their rounds with a 44. Elliott Erb’s score of 47 was not used in the team tally.