While many sports fans were thinking about Major League Baseball's Opening Day on Thursday, the Monona Grove golf team was thinking about an opening day of its own.
The Silver Eagles' girls golf team opened the 2021 alternate spring season against Mount Horeb and Milton on Thursday, playing at Door Creek Golf Course's Executive Course, a mostly par-3 course, with a couple of par-4s mixed in.
The Silver Eagles shot a 193 as a team to finish behind Milton (155) and Mount Horeb (170).
With only three days of practice under their belt, Silver Eagles coach Matt Adringa said it made sense to use the shortened course for their opener.
"It's just kind of their first experience playing with somebody else new for the year and it's also just a good chance to work things that we need to work on: short game, approach shots," he said. "There's a couple holes here where you might see people pull out drivers, but for the most part, this is where you make up strokes, is short game and putting, so this is the perfect course to play on for the first one of the year."
Grace Westberg's 46 was MG's best score over nine holes. Alex Hayes shot a 48, Kaylee Powers carded a 49 and Arabella Fisher shot a 50 to make up the Silver Eagles' four counting scores.
Brianna McCosky (55), Emma Royston (56) and Ava Gray (59) rounded out the rest of the MG lineup.
The Silver Eagles' opener also happened to come on one of the colder days in the last couple weeks, with the temperature sitting at a cool 34 degrees when golfers stepped into the tee box, and winds pushing 10 miles per hour.
That won't have bothered MG, as the Silver Eagles are back playing golf as we move into the warmer months of the year.
"I'm pretty excited for this spring season, too, just using it as a platform for next fall. Hopefully we'll be back to a fairly normal schedule," Andringa said. The Silver Eagles have eight meets planned for the season, most of which will only allow five golfers.
Monona Grove has 12 golfers this season, though all 12 did not play on Thursday due to some spring break plans. MG only has one returning senior, Emma Goke. The Silver Eagles will be pretty junior heavy, which Andringa said he hopes will help them as they look forward to next season, set to start in the fall. They also have five freshmen on the team.
"They'll be good role models for the young ones that are here," he said of the juniors. "Next fall, we'll have a pretty strong group of seniors and then a bunch of sophomores that have had some experience this year, then hopefully get another good batch of freshmen in, and we'll keep building for the future..."
