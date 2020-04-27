Monona city officials are seeking citizen members to serve on its advisory committees.
Residents interested in participating in their local government by serving on a volunteer committee should apply through a form available on the city’s website, www.mymonona.com.
Advisory committees generally meet once per month. There are current openings on the Community Media Committee, Facilities Committee (seeking someone with architectural, engineering or construction project management experience), License Review Committee, Transit Committee and Sustainability Committee.
