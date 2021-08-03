You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
COTTAGE GROVE HOME TALENT

Cottage Grove Firemen take a 5-4 road loss to Poynette

  • 1 min to read
Bob Blakley
Buy Now

Bob Blakley went one for three in Cottage Grove's loss to Poynette on Sunday, Aug 1. 

 By Calahan Steed

The Cottage Grove Firemen suffered a 5-4 defeat from the Poynette Indians on Sunday, Aug 1.

Pete Strommen went two for five at bat, while Dan Karlin-Kamin went two for four. Bob Blakley, Jacob Cates, Nick Herbig and Paul Patten each added a hit at the plate.

With the loss, the Firemen end the regular season in sixth place with a record of 4-6. The Firemen wrap up season play on a four-game losing streak.

The Eastern Section playoffs start a week earlier than other Home Talent sections, because all teams qualify for the first round of the tournament. Cottage Grove will face the third-seed Sun Prairie Red Birds on Sunday, Aug 8.

Tags

Recommended for you