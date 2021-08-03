Cottage Grove Firemen take a 5-4 road loss to Poynette

The Cottage Grove Firemen suffered a 5-4 defeat from the Poynette Indians on Sunday, Aug 1.
Pete Strommen went two for five at bat, while Dan Karlin-Kamin went two for four. Bob Blakley, Jacob Cates, Nick Herbig and Paul Patten each added a hit at the plate.
With the loss, the Firemen end the regular season in sixth place with a record of 4-6. The Firemen wrap up season play on a four-game losing streak.
The Eastern Section playoffs start a week earlier than other Home Talent sections, because all teams qualify for the first round of the tournament. Cottage Grove will face the third-seed Sun Prairie Red Birds on Sunday, Aug 8.