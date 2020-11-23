Sun Prairie police arrested and jailed a 19-year-old Monona man on Nov. 12 after police found him passed out in his running vehicle in the parking lot at Varisty Bar & Grill in Sun Prairie.

Sun Prairie Police Sgt. Jason Lefeber said a caller reported the man passed out in his vehicle at the business at 10:45 p.m. When the responding officer attempted to shut off the vehicle ignition, the male suspect fought with the officer.

The criminal complaint says the arresting officer suffered a three-centimeter gash above his eyebrow and other cuts on his legs during the scuffle.

A search of the vehicle found various amounts and types of controlled substances, according to Lefeber.

Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Roman Pickens, 19, of Monona.

According to the criminal complaint, he has been charged with felony resisting arrest, possession of controlled substances (LSD and Xanax) and two charges of felony bail jumping.

