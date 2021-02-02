The Monona transit system is slowly taking steps to return to normal as the city looks forward to the days beyond the pandemic.
Comprised of two public transportation options, Monona Transit includes Monona Express, a commuter service for those who work in downtown Madison, and Monona Lift, a service mainly for senior citizens or those with special needs.
In a pre-pandemic world, one Monona Transit bus could fit approximately 20 riders. Now, as a COVID-19 precaution, only four people are permitted on the bus at any given time. There are currently only one or two riders consistently using Monona Express.
“In a normal year, many of our Monona Express loops are at full capacity with standing room only. Due to the pandemic, we had to reduce our capacity to four people to meet social distancing guidelines. So, we've taken a big hit financially in our bus fare revenue,” said Monona City Councilor and current mayoral candidate Kristie Goforth.
Despite a sharp drop in ridership and revenue for Monona Express, Goforth said Monona Lift is still seeing a fairly regular amount of riders.
“Seniors use the service to go to the grocery store and run errands, so it's still popular despite the pandemic,” said Goforth. “Riders continuously tell us how friendly and helpful our drivers are. [The drivers] provide services beyond driving the bus, and often help riders carry their groceries and assist our seniors in a variety of ways.”
Monona City Councilor Molly Grupe, Goforth’s co-chair on the city’s Transit Commission, said one thing residents may not know about Monona Lift is that, while normally used by senior citizens, there isn’t an age restriction on the service.
“While primarily intended to cater to Monona's differently abled and senior residents, it also may be accessed by the general public,” Grupe said. “Operating similarly to an Uber or Lyft, this transit option provides by-appointment services to medical facilities, grocers, and other locations.”
Rider fees, Grupe said, vary based on age and location. Students and senior citizens, for instance, receive a discounted rider rate. Prior to the onset of the pandemic, 20-ride passes and annual passes were available for purchase at City Hall and the Monona Senior Center. There’s also a mobile phone app that works as a real-time bus locator so riders can optimize their travel plans.
While some citizens say they aren’t yet comfortable riding public transportation systems amid a global pandemic, Goforth and Grupe say Monona Transit is taking every precaution possible to keep its riders safe and healthy.
“[In addition to] a reduction in passenger capacity, buses are also thoroughly sanitized and masks are required to be worn both by riders and drivers,” Grupe said.
On top of updated safety precautions, the city’s Transit Commission is working on some other major changes in the coming months, and need public input to do so.
“We are starting to formulate a reopening plan,” said Goforth. “We are working on a survey for riders so they can tell us what would make them feel safe when riding. The input of our riders is essential in developing our plan.”
Grupe said the Transit Commission is hopeful that new and improved promotional deals for riders will be the push they need to get ridership back to pre-pandemic normalcy.
“The Transit Commission is working not only to adjust its plan around the Monona Express's annual fall Free Ride Week, but to add an additional Free Ride Week in summer 2021,” Grupe explained. “Guided by survey data and other metrics, it is the commission's hope that the provision of a safe, enhanced riding experience, at no cost to those curious about our Express option, will stimulate a return to more robust ridership numbers.”
Goforth echoed that sentiment.
“We want people to feel safe and secure riding Monona Transit, and research shows that public transit has not been a vector for spreading the virus. It's important that riders know this. Our bus service is taking all of the precautions to provide a safe ride.”
A detailed outline of Monona Transit schedules, prices, and routes can be found at https://www.mymonona.com/243/Public-Transportation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.