The Silver Eagles plan to return four out of five varsity players from the 2020 alternate-fall season.
Seniors Alex Hayes, Grace Westberg, Brianna McCosky and sophomore Josie Gennerman gained valuable experience playing in the shortened season. However, the biggest question mark facing Monona Grove is who will replace Emma Goke, who graduated this summer, at the number one position.
Hayes, the number two golfer last season, should fill that role. The senior played well down the stretch last season, having the lowest score in the final two meets, including a 19th-place finish at the Fond du Lac Regional.
Monona Grove opens up the season at the Watertown Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 8:15 a.m.