The Wisconsin Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution - Governor Nelson Dewey Chapter announced Kelly Ferguson of La Follette High School has been awarded a grant from The Junior Membership Classroom Grant Program, which was established in 2018.
Ferguson was the only Wisconsin winner and one of 85 nationwide winners. She was endorsed by the Governor Nelson Dewey Chapter.
Ferguson has been a Spanish teacher at La Follette High School for the past 17 years. She previously taught in Westfield. She received national board certification in world languages in 2008, and is one of 1,184 Wisconsin teachers to have achieved this honorary certification of excellence.
She is an active member of the Wisconsin Association for Language Teachers, and regularly presents multiple workshops and sessions at the statewide annual conference. She has also presented at the regional Central States Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages and at the national American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages conventions.
For the past several years, Ferguson has also served as a staff member in the role of coach and cohort leader for the International Forum on Language Teaching and the National TPR Storytelling conferences. She has studied language acquisition, and her classes are interactive, with a focus on authentic use of Spanish in the classroom.
This grant will go to fund multiple classroom items, including a subscription to an online story-based curriculum (especially helpful during virtual learning), a current events and cultural news source for students (also online), and a couple of seating options for more comfort during free reading (while physically in school).
Two $500 grants have been available for each state and the District of Columbia. Applicants must be a classroom teacher for grades kindergarten through 12th grade, must be endorsed by a local DAR chapter and complete the grant award application.
When not in the classroom, Ferguson enjoys playing sports like volleyball, soccer and curling. She has a passion for languages, and in addition to Spanish, has studied or is currently studying French, American sign language and Mandarin. She also is a violinist and percussionist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.