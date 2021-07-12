Remains of missing Windsor man found in Town of Cottage Grove, identified

Human remains found in the Town of Cottage Grove have been identified as a missing Windsor man.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Monday afternoon that remains discovered in the Town of Cottage Grove on Thursday, July 8 were identified as Bart Halderson of Windsor.
Bart and Krista Halderson were reported missing on Wednesday, July 7 by their son Chandler Halderson. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for the missing couple since then.
The medical examiner’s office said in a release that an autopsy showed the cause of death was homicide, “including firearm injury.”
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office shared on Thursday that Chandler Halderson, 23, is currently being held on a charge of providing false information in a missing person investigation.
In a hearing Monday afternoon, Chandler Halderson’s cash bond was set at $10,000. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is set to give a briefing on the investigation this afternoon.