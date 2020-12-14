Kelly Chadesh’s tenure as head coach of the Monona Grove High School boys’ swimming team has included several state titles and many magical moments.
But she said one of her fondest memories came recently during a recent MG coaches meeting when girls’ basketball coach Tyler Kuehl had a question to ask.
“Tyler spoke up and said, ‘I want to know what the hell the boys’ swimming program is doing?’, said Chadesh who is marking her 10th year at Monona Grove. “He mentioned the boys talk all the time about how the team is a family. It was wonderful to have another great coach from MG speak so highly of the team in front of all my coaching peers.”
Through Chadesh’s leadership, the Silver Eagles swimmers have turned into a family that cheers for each other at meets and stays close friends when not in the pool.
The result has been five state championships, including four in a row between 2015-18.
While Chadesh believes that title-contending teams should be close knit, she admits to being very competitive; occasionally, a control freak. But her methods get winning results, and her swimmers respect her for that.
Starting in Peoria
Peoria, a city of 115,000 people in the west-central portion of Illinois, may not be the swimming capital of the world, but that’s where Chadesh acquired her love for the sport and burned to be the best on the Peoria Richwoods High School girls’ swimming team under head coach Lynn Thompson.
“She was a no-nonsense type of coach, but she also had a way of making everyone feel loved at the same time,” Chadesh said. “I was known for competitive spirit and giving every ounce of energy I had to my races. I can’t count the number of times Lynn had to pull me out of the water following a race.”
Chadesh took developmental courses on swimming at the local YMCA, and later worked there as a coach, swimming teacher and lifeguard.
She also played soccer and basketball at Richwoods, and received an offer to play women’s college soccer at Elmhurst College in northwest suburban Chicago.
“At the time, I was being recruited by a few schools, but when I made the trip to Elmhurst and met the soccer team I felt that I had just found my people,” Chadesh said. “It is a great education school too, so it certainly helped prepare me for the real world.”
Unfortunately, Elmhurst did not have a swimming program, so Chadesh went to work at the Elmhurst YMCA to stay connected to the sport she really loved.
After earning degrees in biology and secondary education at Elmhurst, she was hired as a teacher at Dunlap High School, located in suburban Peoria and latched on as an assistant swimming coach for the local club team.
“Jeff Bucher was the head coach of both the club and high school team and after the first year I was able to transition to coaching the high school team after a year with the club,” Chadesh said. “Jeff was a great mentor and had been a phenomenal swimmer himself. I learned a great deal of information from him about how to transition from club coaching to high school coaching.”
Eventually, Chadesh and her husband Alex moved to the Madison area.
In 2011, she finally got her chance to be a head coach when she was hired by Monona Grove. It was an exciting time for Chadesh, who looked forward to putting her own stamp on a team.
“I was elated. I’m not afraid to admit I’m a bit of a control freak and I had strong feelings about how I wanted the high school team experience to look,” Chadesh said. “I was so blessed to have been a part of the Richwoods swim program, and I wanted to create a similar experience for the boys. I wanted the team to be a family and to create a team culture that focused on hard work but also fun.”
Developing a dynasty
Fortunately, the Silver Eagles had quite a bit of talent. They had just missed winning the state title in 2011 when they finished second to McFarland by seven points. The Spartans repeated as state champions in 2012, but the Silver Eagles would walk off with the first-place hardware the following season by beating out runner-up Madison Edgewood.
“The 2013 team was a hell of a team. There was an energy from the start of the season because we felt that it was MG’s turn to go from underdog to a team worth watching,” Chadesh said. “We had gained a fair amount of attention during the season and by the time the state tournament came around we were ready to go.”
The Silver Eagles’ top swimmers that year were seniors Mitchell Paull and Tyler Roeher.
Monona Grove finished first in three events with Roeher winning the 200-yard individual medley and then competing on the victorious 200-medley relay and 200-freestyle relay teams.
Roehr was second in the 100-breaststroke and Paull took third in both the 100-backstroke and 200-freestyle.
Chadesh also leaned on Andrew Sackett, who swam on the 200-medley relay and 200-freestyle relay. She credits him with stabilizing the team and encouraging it to work together for the same goals.
“He worked really hard to make the team a family and helped the guys put the focus on the team versus their individual needs,” Chadesh said.
After Madison Edgewood won the state title in 2014, Monona Grove began its dynasty-like era the following season by winning the first of four consecutive state titles.
Along with seniors Lars Doll, Alex Kimmell, Jordan Farwell, Josh Jones and Jake Rinehart, the team had a talented mix of freshmen including Eric Storms, Ben McDade, Shane Sackett, Jacob Lippiatt and Bronz Geissler.
McDade, who would go on to win a record 15 state swimming titles in four years, admired Chadesh for keeping the team on its toes when it was performing at its best.
“I think Kelly Chadesh is the only person I ever met who is more competitive than I am. She was helpful at making sure I not settle at all,” said McDade, who now swims for Indiana University. “If you had the best time of the season, she didn’t want you to be content. She was always pushing for greater and better things.”
Storms, a current member of the University of Michigan men’s swimming team, said Chadesh was excellent at knowing when the team needed to train hard, and when it needed to rest and recover for upcoming meets.
“Kelly is direct. She loves to win and hates to lose,” Storms said.
From 2015-18, the Silver Eagles were a major juggernaut in Wisconsin boys’ high school swimming with 22 victories at the state tournament and 29 finishes in the top three.
McDade won the 200 and 500-freestyle all four years and the team swept the 200 and 400-freestyle relay events.
Henry Carman, who signed a letter of intent to compete at Georgia, won the 2017 diving competition.
After the graduation of McDade, Storms and other key swimmers, Monona Grove finished second at state in 2019 and in 2020, ended up seventh.
Chadesh said returning to the top of the heap is not impossible.
“The incoming classes come in waves. Edgewood had a great run these past few years and certainly deserved to be on top,” she said. “A lot of magic happens at the state level when you have a well-balanced lineup and enough swimmers to be competitive in all three relays. I look forward to seeing what my current group can do if given the opportunity.”
