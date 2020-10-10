During October, we celebrate people with Down syndrome and shine a light on the abilities and dreams of those with Down syndrome.
During this month, events take place to break down barriers and focus on promoting advocacy for individuals with Down syndrome. GiGi’s Playhouse, Madison’s only Down syndrome achievement center, is thrilled to announce it will celebrate its participants at the virtual “Generation G” Gala on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. via Facebook Live.
The gala is key to expanding Gigi’s voice in the world and to promote its mission — to change the way the world views Down syndrome and to send a global message of acceptance for all.
The Madison Playhouse is one of 60 GiGi’s Playhouse Down syndrome achievement centers and startups located in the U.S. and Mexico. GiGi’s Madison opened in 2016 and serves over 300 families.
Ninety-nine percent of GiGi’s programs are provided by trained volunteers that graciously donate their time. Although programs are offered free of charge to participants, they are not free for GiGi’s to deliver. The gala is Gigi’s most important fundraiser of the year and is crucial to our ability to offer educational programming free of charge to our families.
The night will feature emcee, Amelia Jones of NBC15, key note speaker, GiGi and Nancy Gianni and appearances by Playhouse staff, volunteers and families. The virtual “Gen G” Gala will include a streaming 30 minute program, silent auction, wine pull, fund a need presentation and an interactive website that includes a VIP bar featuring a signature cocktail and sponsorship lounge.
To top off the evening, popular local cover band, SuperTuesday, will be performing an hour long private, streaming concert. Gala tickets are free but there are opportunities for corporate or family sponsorships and general donations. Any sized donation will gain you access to the post Gala private SuperTuesay concert. All gala proceeds will support GiGi’s ability to provide life-changing, free, therapeutic, educational and career training services to our participants and their families. For tickets and sponsorship information, go to https://gigisplayhouse.org/madison/gala/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.