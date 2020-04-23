The Cottage Grove Fire Department responded to a unique call Tuesday, April 21.
Shortly before 3 p.m., the driver of a garbage truck detected a fire in the back of the truck and rightfully dumped the burning load onto the street and moved the vehicle to a safe distance away from the fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters quickly began pulling apart the pile and knocked down the fire within minutes.
An engine from Sun Prairie responded and made sure there was no residual fire in the truck itself. Deerfield Fire Department responded as well and was soon released from the scene.
