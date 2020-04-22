Monona Public Library director Ryan Claringbole will be away from the library for up to four weeks beginning later this spring.
Claringbole cited personal reasons for his time away. Library staff and Library Board members were notified of his time off in February.
Filling in for him will by Sally Buffat, business coordinator.
