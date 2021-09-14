The Waunakee High School girls’ tennis team flexed its muscles this past week, sweeping Milton and DeForest and going 2-1 at its invite on Saturday.
In a 7-0 win over the rival Norskies on Thursday, Sept. 9, the Warriors didn’t drop a set in singles play, with Claire Jaeger (6-0, 6-1) heading the effort at No. 1 singles. At No. 2 single, Gretchen Lee won handily 6-3, 6-4, while Ely Liu (6-3, 6-2) took the No. 3 match and Caitlin Grommon beat Carley O’Connor 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
The toughest match of the day came at No. 2 doubles, where Waunakee’s Sophie Schnaubelt and Anna Loken dispatched Ashley Hegarty and Ellee Bierman 2-6, 6-1, 6-2. The other two Warrior tandems had an easier time of it, as Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles and Lexi Opsahl and Simone Nowinski won by a similar score at No. 3 doubles.
Waunakee was even more dominant against Milton, winning in straight sets in all matches. Jaeger (6-0, 6-1), Lee (6-0, 6-0,), Liu (6-2, 6-3) and Grommon (6-0, 6-0) were victorious at Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4 singles, respectively.
Rogers and Statz teamed up to win 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, with Schnaubelt and Loken taking the No. 2 doubles match by a score of 6-1, 6-0 and Opsahl and Nowinski sweeping their No. 3 doubles match 6-0, 6-0.
The Warriors looked to rule the roost at their invite, defeating Sauk Prairie to start with by a 5-2 count. Singles winners for Waunakee included Lee and Grommon, who both won in straight sets. Rogers ad Statz bounced back after dropping the first set 1-6 to win the next two at No. 1 doubles by scores of 6-0 and 10-5. Schnaubelt and Loken and Opsahl and Nowinski scored straight-set wins at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles, respectively.
Verona handed Waunakee its only loss of the week, as the Warriors fell 3-4. Verona won all four singles matches, while Rogers and Statz toughed out a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles, with Schnaubelt and Loken surviving a 4-6, 6-1, 10-4 battle at No. 2 doubles. Opsahl and Nowinski won by a 6-4, 6-2 count at No. 3 doubles.
Waunakee rebounded by beating Madison Memorial 5-2, with Lee winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Liu taking a hard-fought 3-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7 victory at No. 2 singles. Grommon won easily 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 3 singles match.
In doubles play, the No. 2 tandem of Schnaubelt and Loken won by forfeit, asOpsahl and Nowinski (6-1, 6-0) took the No. 3 doubles match.
Waunakee hosts Monona Grove on Thursday, before traveling to Fort Atkinson on Monday.