Deer-Grove proposes higher coverage fees for Cambridge EMS

If it wants Deer-Grove EMS to keep covering its open shifts on short notice, Cambridge Area EMS may have to dip deeper into its pockets.
The Deer-Grove EMS Commission voted 5-1 on Jan. 20 in favor of now charging a $750 “short notice” penalty every time Cambridge provides 7 days or less notice that it has upcoming shifts that need coverage.
Commissioner Kristi Williams, of the town of Cottage Grove, dissented.
Deer-Grove has had a special agreement since 2018 with the Cambridge Area EMS, in which it’s asked ahead of time to cover Cambridge calls on days when Cambridge expects it will be too short-staffed to send out its own ambulances.
In the months before the agreement was adopted, Cambridge had significant difficulty filling its shifts with volunteers. It went on later that year to hire 6 full-time paramedics.
Additionally, Deer-Grove would now charge $500 if Cambridge notifies it 8-14 days in advance that any of its shifts need to be covered.
That’s all on top of a $1,000 fee Deer-Grove will continue to charge Cambridge EMS for every 24-hour period it covers.
Deer-Grove Chief Eric Lang said the proposed change will be forwarded to the Cambridge Area EMS, which needs to okay it.
A $250 cancellation penalty — that kicks in if Deer-Grove has made plans to cover shifts and Cambridge then says they’re no longer needed – would remain unchanged.
After being implemented in 2018, the agreement wasn’t tapped again until late 2021, according to a report Lang shared with the Deer-Grove EMS commission.
But then, between mid-October 2021 and early January 2022, Deer-Grove provided 257 hours of coverage in the Cambridge area, through the agreement.
During that time, most of Cambridge’s full-time paramedics resigned and long-time chief Bob Salov abruptly retired on Dec. 31. He was quickly replaced by interim chief Paul Blount, and hiring quickly began to fill the open positions.
Blount has since told the Cambridge Area Fire and EMS Commission that its staffing issues have been resolved, with just one remaining position still to be filled and several good candidates under consideration.
Also according to Lang’s report, in the 3-month period between October and January, Deer-Grove EMS charged the Cambridge Area EMS about $10,500 to cover its calls. And it collected about $28,000 in local and mutual aid run fees that otherwise might have gone to Cambridge.
Lang said it’s been helpful, under the agreement, to know about the open Cambridge shifts in advance. That, he said, is better than having to respond without warning to calls routed to Deer-Grove anyway through the regular mutual aid system, that alerts EMS in nearby communities when a local ambulance isn’t available.
Commission members pointed out that Deer-Grove missed calls that were rerouted to other area departments via mutual aid in the months that it was covering Cambridge.
Deer-Grove EMS staff “were all-in and in favor of stepping up to the plate to provide this added coverage… but the arrangement has proved to be challenging to the district and our staff,” Lang’s report said.
“We don’t want to subsidize them, and we don’t want to get a call at midnight saying ‘hey we’re out of service tomorrow, you guys are covering us,’” Lang told the Deer-Grove EMS commission. “We want them to be self-sufficient, to be able to run their own operation.”
The proposed change is “to make them get it together,” said commissioner and Deerfield Village President Greg Frutiger. “We can’t be going on like this all the time.”
“We don’t want district taxpayers to subsidize another community that hasn’t properly funded their service,” agreed commissioner Gary Wieczorek, a Deerfield Village Board member.
Williams questioned the increase, however.
“That is a steep change,” Williams said. “I’m having trouble with that.”