Junior Cameron Tejeda was the Monona Grove High School boys swimming team’s only winner in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Division 2 sectionals Jan. 30 at Baraboo/Fort Atkinson.
But he will have a lot of other teammates joining him for Friday’s state tournament at Waukesha South High School with events starting at 6 p.m.
The Silver Eagles qualified swimmers in all 11 events. The top 16 in each event earn a chance for a state title.
As for Tejeda, he won the 100-butterly in 50.46, .42 seconds ahead of Colin Senke of Madison Edgewood. Freshman teammate Ethan Johnson was eighth and freshman Danny O’Malley was 12th.
Tejeda also qualified for the 100-backstroke by finishing second with a time of 51.33, .76 seconds behind Senke. Junior teammate Johan Elfers came in fourth.
Head Coach Kelly Chadesh said Tejeda has always been dedicated to swimming and made the most of his practices, which were reduced and modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He’s always been a very competitive swimmer. He had a great foundation and has swam year- round with his club program,” Chadesh said. “He’s always been in a continually improving place. He’s stronger than he’s ever been.”
He will also be competing in the 200-medley relay with teammates, senior John McAllister, freshman Ethan Johnson and senior Eli Scott. The quartet placed second to Edgewood by .06 seconds with a time of 1:39.85. The Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights team finished in a tie with Monona Grove.
The 400-freestyle relay team of McAllister, junior Jonah Elfers, junior Cable Jondle and Tejeda also took second place to Edgewood with a time of 3:20.33.
The 200-freestyle relay team of Elfers, O’Malley, Johnson and Scott will also be heading to state after a fourth place showing. The team’s time of 1:33.41 was less than three seconds behind race winner, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights.
In other individual events, two Monona Grove swimmers will be going to state in the 200-freestyle as Jondle was third and senior Ben Knoeck took ninth. Johnson was second in the 200-individual medley, and three MG swimmer qualified for the 50-freestyle: Elfers, who ended up third, Scott who was sixth and McAllister, who was eighth. McAllister was seventh, Scott, ninth, Knoeck 13th and junior Eli Kuzma 15th in the 100-freestyle, and Jondle took second place in the 500-freestyle.
In the 100-breaststroke, sophomore Joey Thompson completed the race in eighth place.
In team points, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights took first with 372 points, MG was second with 307, Edgewood third with 283 and McFarland fourth with 256.
“It was a very exceptional day. I couldn’t be any prouder of the boys,” Chadesh said.
As for preparing for state, she said she will be looking on how the team can improve and achieve faster times.
“There are a few things we can do better. I think we can go faster,” she said. “I’ll be real excited with what we can come up with at state.”
