Cottage Grove Village President John Williams will be unopposed in the April 6 village election, setting up for a second term at the head of the Cottage Grove Village Board.

John Williams

John Williams

Williams served as a village trustee from 2015 to 2019, when he began as village president after running unopposed and receiving 98.1% of the vote.

He's set for another win in 2021, as he was the only presidential candidate to turn in nomination papers for the position, which were due Tuesday at 5 p.m.

There will be contested races is for the three open village trustee positions. Heidi Murphy, Sarah Valencia and Jeffrey Lennberg's seats on the board are up for election in 2021.

Valencia and Murphy are running again in 2021, but Lennberg has opted not to seek re-election.

The trio was elected in 2019, with Valencia earning 21% of the votes, Murphy receiving 20.7% and Lennberg receiving 18.6% of the votes. There were six names on the ballot in 2019.

This time around, there are four candidates to fill those three positions, with newcomers Peter Doll and David Peterson joining incumbents Murphy and Valencia.

Tags

Load comments