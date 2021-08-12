After a year of debate, Monona Grove School District will retain its School Resource Officer (SRO) program.
On Thursday, Aug. 12, school board members voted 5-2 to continue the program with a three year contract between the school district, the city of Monona, and the village of Cottage Grove.
Although the contract term lasts from 2021 to 2024, the agreement can be terminated by either party at any time with a 90-day notice.
Discussions on the SRO program’s fate in the district have been ongoing for several months, dating back to last year when district personnel announced a decision to “review and evaluate the need for the SRO position.”
“A year ago, when the [SRO program] was up for renewal, we did have it reviewed by attorneys and realized that it really needed a rewrite,” said Superintendent Dan Olson.
Leading up to the Aug. 12 vote, school board members, along with a committee formed to research the topic, indicated mixed opinions on whether or not to keep the program.
Olson, who led the committee, had previously declined to share whether he would advise the school board to keep or discontinue the program. On the day of the vote, though, he broke that silence.
“You heard a report from a number of people on our team, you’ve had your own discussion on that, but the one thing that you haven’t heard up to this point is a recommendation from me,” Olson said to board members Aug. 12. “I still have reservations and concerns about whether, in the long run, officers really are needed in the school… but I also am extremely encouraged by what I’ve heard from... our new police chief in Monona.”
“Given that, I am recommending that we approve the [program]... with the understanding that we are going to continue to evaluate it,” Olson went on to say.
Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney Austin, along with Cottage Grove Police Chief Daniel Layber, both indicated that while they’re in full support of the program, they do agree it could use some tweaks.
Those tweaks, according to the police chiefs, include a more clearly defined job description for the resource officers.
Despite continued discussion on what could be done differently with the program, though, school board members Peter Sobol and Eric Hartz, the only two to vote against the SRO renewal, indicated concern that the renewal was done prematurely.
Both Sobol and Hartz said that specifically requested changes to the SRO agreement weren’t reflected in what was approved Aug. 12.
“After the last year and the review and the discussions we’ve had, I’m disappointed to see that we have essentially the same [SRO agreement] back… without any of what I thought were very productive discussions we had about the program,” Sobol said. “The fact that we don’t see these changes or even the expectation of changes in the agreement is, to me, problematic.”
Hartz agreed.
“Back in September 2020, I had a number of changes that I submitted for the [SRO agreement] and none of those have changed,” Hartz said. “Not one of those things have gone into the current agreement that I’m looking at now.”
Olson said it came down to having many requested changes, but not enough time.
“We did the best we could with understanding what our policies are and… this is a major rewrite,” he said. “I agree that [changes] need to happen, but to have it at this point in time, we just didn’t have the capacity to do so.”
He also said the agreement isn’t set completely in stone. Board members will have the authority to modify the SRO agreement as they see fit, Olson confirmed, an option that Board Member Susan Manning said she’s fond of.
“We have an incredible opportunity now to take in a program and modify [it] as we feel comfortable,” Manning said. “We have an opportunity to work on policy that will help us reaffirm the positives we want in this program.”
Board Member Susan Fox agreed, saying the renewal of the SROs comes at a time when the district students may need it most.
“We’re going back to a year that may be very fraught and… we don’t have another person to hire, we can’t right away hire a person to replace an SRO,” said Fox. “We would be losing two adults that currently do have very strong relationships with our kids at a time when I’m not sure we can afford to lose them.”
Board members said they plan to discuss further changes to the agreement at future school board meetings.