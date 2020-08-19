Kevin Passon, managing editor of The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle, is leaving his position with the newspaper and taking a job with another Adams Publishing Group newspaper in the state.
On Aug. 31, Passon will assume the role of editor at the Antigo Daily Journal in northern Wisconsin.
“My wife, Lisa, and I grew up in Shawano, which is only about 50 miles from Antigo, so it’s sort of like going home again,” he said. “We both have family living in the area, so it’ll be a lot easier to visit them.”
Passon started as managing editor of The Herald-Independent in August 2014. In February 2016, the paper merged with the McFarland Thistle, and he was named managing editor of the combined newspaper.
“I’ve met some really wonderful people here,” Passon said. “I’ve had plenty of contact with municipal and school district officials, but I’ve also met so many others when writing feature stories, business stories and even other news stories. Profiles of our veterans are among my favorites. They often have such great stories to tell, and I’m honored to help give them a voice to relive their past.”
Prior to his time in Monona, Cottage Grove and McFarland, Passon worked at newspapers in Oconomowoc, Waupun and Beaver Dam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.