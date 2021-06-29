Monona police arrest man for tenth OWI offense

Monona police arrested a man last week for his tenth OWI offense.
According to a police report, a Monona police officer observed a vehicle driving along a curb at approximately 9:20 p.m. on June 25. The officer proceeded to follow the vehicle near South Towne Drive and the eastbound beltline, where the officer witnessed the driver weaving in and out of traffic and driving under the speed limit.
The officer also reported that surrounding traffic was braking and changing lanes to avoid the driver.
Upon making a traffic stop on the vehicle, the suspected impaired driver was identified as 59-year-old Christopher L. Leggions.
Leggions has nine prior OWI convictions and a revoked driver’s license. He was arrested for his tenth OWI offense, threats to law enforcement, and a parole violation. He is currently being held at the Dane County Jail.
“It is fortunate that no one was injured as a result of this hazardous driving behavior,” Monona police released in a statement. “Chief Chaney Austin and the members of the Monona Police Department are very dedicated to roadway safety.”