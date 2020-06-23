To the editor,
In the early 1970s, I came upon a situation which describes our countries attitudes quite well. My wife and I were on a fishing trip in northern Wisconsin and stopped at a country bar and restaurant for lunch. On the TV was ESPN, and giving the sports rundown was a black sportscaster. The patrons of the bar, middle-aged men, were describing him using racist, vulgar terms. These people had no idea what the person was like, but because he was black, he was given the full racist treatment. We wonder how terrible it must be to be a black man with attitudes like that all around them. Seeing a recent study that proclaims Wisconsin as the most racist state in the union I do not doubt the findings. The unfortunate part is that not much has changed since then.
Richard Nawratil
Monona
