Monona Grove boys swim wins all 11 events at Watertown, second at Fond du Lac

The Monona Grove boys swim team rolled through Watertown with a 122-48 victory on Thursday, Jan. 20, winning all 11 events.
The 200-yard medley relay team of senior Jonah Elfers, freshman Hayden McGlynn, sophomore Ethan Johnson and sophomore Danny O’Malley took first with a time of one minute and 46.40 seconds. Senior Cameron Tejeda won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:46.92.
Johnson won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:08.80 and sophomore Sam Steenhagen (2:34.11) took second. Elfers (22.76) beat out team senior Caleb Jondle (22.98) for first place in the 50-yard freestyle. Tejeda (53.20) took first as Elfers (53.96) took second in the 100-yard butterfly.
Jondle won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.35 seconds as senior Eli Kuzma (56.87) took second. O’Malley won the 500-yard freestyle at 5:37.69.
The 200-yard freestyle team of Tejeda, McGlynn, Steenhagen and Jondle took first with a time of 1:38.29. McGlynn won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.57 and Johnson (1:09.69) took second.
Steenhagen won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:13.35 and junior Joey Thompson (1:16.70) took second. The 400-yard freestyle team of Elfers, Johnson, Jondle and Tejeda took first with a time of 3:15.29.
Fond du Lac Invitational
At the Fond du Lac Invitational on Saturday, June 15, the Monona Grove boys swim team won three events and finished in second place.
Senior Jonah Elfers won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.59 seconds. Senior Cameron Tejeda (52.45) won the 100-yard butterfly with Elfers (53.30) taking second and sophomore Ethan Johnson (56.98) taking fifth. Tejeda won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.41 seconds.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Tejeda, freshman Hayden McGlynn, Johnson and senior Caleb Jondle tied for second with Bay Port with a time of one minute and 42.46 seconds. Johnson (1:51.27) took third in the 200-yard freestyle as sophomore Danny O’Malley (2:00.20) took ninth.
Jondle took third in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:05.56 and Hayden McGlynn (2:11.29) took fifth. O’Malley took 10th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.07 seconds.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Elfers, O’Malley, Jondle and Tejeda took second with a time of 3:22.39.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Jondle (5:08.64) took third. The 200-yard freestyle team of Johnson, O’Malley, McGlynn and Elfers took fourth with a time of 1:36.03. McGlynn took ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:09.66.
Team scores: Bay Port 461, Monona Grove 360, North/KM/Pewaukee 323, Hartford/Slinger Co-op 210, Fond Du Lac 210, Racine Case 175, Berlin Greenlake 146, DeForest 140, Baraboo 114.