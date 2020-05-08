A 32-year-old Marshall man was cited for speeding after a Dane County sheriff’s deputy stopped him for driving 117 mph in a 55 mph zone.
James Clark was stopped at about 11 a.m. Friday, May 8, on Highway TT near Pierceville Road in the Town of Sun Prairie. In addition to being cited for speeding, he was cited for operating while suspended.
The speeding citation carries a fine of $515.50, six points and a mandatory 15-day license suspension.
