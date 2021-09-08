Monona Grove football falls to Baraboo

Senior wide receiver caught a touchdown pass in Monona Grove's loss to Baraboo on Friday, Sept. 3.
Baraboo quarterback Luna Larson proved to be too elusive for the Monona Grove defense, scoring four rushing touchdowns in a 34-14 defeat of Monona Grove on Friday, Sept. 4.
In the first quarter, Larson broke off a 74-yard rushing touchdown to put Baraboo up 7-0. Larson scored another huge run in the second quarter from 70 yards to increase Baraboo’s lead to 14-0.
Monona Grove chipped away at that lead when senior quarterback Casey Marron threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Ty Hoier. Junior kicker Cuinn Larsh added the extra point.
The Silver Eagles tied the game with a minute left in the quarter after senior running back Fabian Jackson punched it in from three yards out and Larsh added the extra point.
Monona Grove looked to have the momentum in its favor, going into the half with the game tied, but Larson facilitated a 70-yard rushing touchdown, taking Baraboo up 20-14 with a second left in the half.
Baraboo continued the momentum in the second half with back-to-back scores. Larson scored on a 53-yard rush and, after the ensuing kickoff, Marron was picked off and had the interception returned to the endzone.
Larson had 21 rushing attempts for 305 yards and four touchdowns. Marron was 19 of 29 for 220 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Hoier led the Silver Eagles with five receptions for 92 yards and a score.
On the defensive side of the ball, senior defensive back Tyler Dahlhauser had 15 tackles. Junior linebacker Dalton Card had an interception with five tackles for the Silver Eagles.
Monona Grove (2-1) returns home to face Reedsburg (0-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.