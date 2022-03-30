Monona police responds to stabbing incident

The Monona Police Department responded on Wednesday, March 30 to a stabbing incident.
Monona investigators responded to a local hospital shortly after noon on Wednesday, to a report of an adult male being treated for life-threatening stabbing injuries.
Officers identified the scene of the incident as the 6400 block of West Gate Road in Monona, a release from the department said.
Officers have taken one person into custody on parole violation, and the department says there is no continued threat to the community.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.