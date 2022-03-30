 Skip to main content
MONONA

Monona police responds to stabbing incident

Monona police
File

The Monona Police Department responded on Wednesday, March 30 to a stabbing incident.

Monona investigators responded to a local hospital shortly after noon on Wednesday, to a report of an adult male being treated for life-threatening stabbing injuries.

Officers identified the scene of the incident as the 6400 block of West Gate Road in Monona, a release from the department said.

Officers have taken one person into custody on parole violation, and the department says there is no continued threat to the community.

