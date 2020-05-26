To the editor,
Congratulations to Monona’s local radio station – FM 98.7 WVMO-LP, which was recently named the Large Market Music Radio Station of the Year for the second year in a row by the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s Association. The station received 22 additional awards for broadcasts in a variety of other categories.
What an amazing achievement for a station that has one full-time employee, Monona’s director of community media, the wonderful Will Nimmow. It couldn’t have happened without the vision of Lindsay Wood Davis and Paul Meyer and all the efforts of the countless volunteers who worked to bring their dream of a low-power FM station in Monona to fruition five years ago and have continued to support it in the years since.
Congratulations and thanks to you all. Once more, you’ve put Monona on the map!
Mary O'Connor
Monona Mayor
