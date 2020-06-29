The complexities of the brain have fascinated former Monona Grove High School athlete Sebastian Karns-Bingham, and he hopes to study that subject while running cross-country next fall at Edgewood College in Madison.
Karns-Bingham, also a star hockey player at Monona Grove, recently announced his intention to study at Edgewood and run cross-country for the Eagles.
“I was contemplating a few great schools such as the University of Colorado in Boulder and Butler (in Indiana) and after conversations with the cross-country coach at Edgewood and some current athletes there, I chose Edgewood College,” Karns-Bingham said. “Being close to home is also a plus.”
Karns-Bingham competed on the Monona Grove junior varsity boys cross-country team. In 2019 as a senior, he finished fifth in the Westfield Classic Invite. His fastest finish came in the Badger South Conference Championships in Fort Atkinson when he ran in 22nd place with a time of 19:23.4.
He led the Silver Eagles boys hockey team in 2019-20 with 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points. In his four-year varsity career, he scored 36 goals and had 25 assists for 61 points.
Karns-Bingham credits MG boys cross-country coach Jeremy Duss and hockey coach Dave Kinsler with helping him develop athletically and mentally.
“I had a great experience with the cross-country team, running with some amazing people and Coach Duss brought everything together, teaching us the importance of acceptance and team bonding,” he said. “Playing hockey has been a big part of my life. My dad also played for (Monona Grove), so it was a neat experience to be the second generational player for Coach Kinsler. He taught me that hard work pays off and how important it is to be a good role model. My athletic opportunities throughout high school taught me how to be resilient, reliable, honest, hard-working and kind.”
As for majoring in neuroscience, Karns-Bingham said he has always been fascinated by the working of the brain and nervous system. He’s undecided on his career path.
“There are a lot of possibilities that I am leaving open at this time to see what interests me the most,” Karns-Bingham said. “I’ve always been interested in becoming a doctor or a scientist where I can continue to research the brain.”
Edgewood College has no hockey team, and he said he isn’t sure how or if he will continue with the sport.
“I think pursuing a higher level of play doesn’t benefit me at this point in my life with trying to balance school and hockey,” he said. “I still have love for the game and hope that I can still be involved whether that be playing in leagues that aren’t as competitive or coaching in the future. I am not closing the door just yet, but waiting to see what the future holds.”
