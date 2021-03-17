A Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge with a residence in Cottage Grove has been charged with seven felony counts of possessing child pornography.
Brett Blomme, 38, allegedly uploaded images and videos of child pornography on 27 separate occasions though the Kik messaging application in October and November of 2020, according to the criminal complaint.
According to the complaint, two of those files, uploaded under the username "dommasterbb," were uploaded at a Milwaukee County government building.
On Monday, a special agent received authorization for five search warrants, including warrants to search 300 Farwell St. in Cottage Grove, which is listed as Blomme's address.
According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Blomme is currently assigned to Milwaukee County Children's Court, and has residencies in both the Milwaukee area and Cottage Grove. Blomme's website says he lives on Milwaukee's west side, while his husband works for UW-Madison.
The Cottage Grove Police Department assisted in executing search warrants in the case, along with a number of other law enforcement agencies.
Accoridng to Blomme's website, he took the bench in August 2020. Prior to serving as a circuit court judge, he was the president and CEO of Cream City Foundation (CFC) in Milwaukee, and prior to that, he was the director of major gifts for the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin and an attorney with the Wisconsin State Public Defender's Office.
He attended Marquette University and got his law degree from the University of Missouri.
