City of Monona adopts ordinance amendment for “No Mow May”

“No Mow May” is coming to Monona! On Monday, April 18, the Monona City Council approved an amendment to the Chapter 263-6 Code of Ordinances to allow residents to abstain from lawn mowing during the month of May in accordance with No Mow May. Typically, lawns exceeding 8 inches in length are considered “public nuisances” that may pose health and safety hazards to the public.
No Mow May, a conservation initiative first introduced and popularized by UK organization Plantlife, discourages heavy lawn maintenance in order to provide pollinators (and more specifically, bees) with foraging resources and nesting sites typically depleted by mowing, raking, and fertilizer use. As a bonus, carbon expenditure is reduced when traditional gas mowers are housed more often, allowing plants with ecological function (versus standard turf grass) to flourish. According to the EPA, lawn mowers make up 5% of the country’s air pollution; using a mower for one hour has the same carbon footprint as a 100-mile car trip.
In 2020, Appleton, WI suspended their own weed ordinance for the month of May, with over 400 households participating in the campaign. Data collected during this initiative by Drs. Israel Del Toro and Relena Ribbons indicated that bees were five times more abundant in participating yards than they were in nearby, mowed parks. Their research can be found online and recently was highlighted in the New York Times.
Monona’s ordinance amendment, introduced by Alders Wood and Grupe, was unanimously approved and aligns with a growing national trend toward municipal practices intended to showcase sustainable, conservationist practices. The Monona Sustainability Committee, which has been working to promote No Mow May for several years, will be creating signage and other marketing tools to showcase the City’s participation in the movement. The goal is to involve as many residents as possible in the process, and in the years ahead, to register households on an interactive map to track the growth and trends of the No Mow movement in our community.
Additionally, the Monona Parks Department will be restricting mowing at Woodland Park and Outlet Mound during the month of May, in a show of solidarity that the department hopes to expand with additional demonstration areas and educational opportunities in future years.
To learn more about and get involved in No Mo May, visit Bee City USA, or visit the Sustainable Monona website.