MONONA GROVE BASEBALL

Monona Grove baseball eliminated by Sun Prairie

  • Updated

The Monona Grove baseball season came to an end with a 10-3 loss to Sun Prairie, the one seed, in the regional final on Thursday, June 2.

Sun Prairie, the defending 2021 Division 1 state champions, scored a run in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single.

In the second inning, Monona Grove freshman pitcher Kaden Connor got out of a bases-loaded one-out jam. Connor fielded a ground ball, threw home for the first out and freshman catcher Terek Verhage threw to junior first baseman Mac Vesperman, getting the Silver Eagles out of the inning without allowing a run.

Sun Prairie led off the third with a triple and then a double made the score 2-0. A two-run triple and an RBI single extended the lead to 5-0. The Cardinals were not done, scoring two runs on a single and two runs on another single. An RBI single gave Sun Prairie a 10-0 lead before a popup got Monona Grove, the eighth seed, out of the inning.

Senior Dillon Connor gave MG its first hit with a lead-off double, but was left at second as the Silver Eagles were held scoreless. Junior Sam Baum took over on the mound in the fourth, pitching a scoreless inning.

With the 10-run mercy rule looming in the fifth, the Silver Eagles kept their season going when senior Hayden Echols hit a one-out double. After a strikeout, sophomore Nick Guidici hit a double to score Echols, bringing the score to 10-1. Verhage kept the inning going with a walk before a two-run double from Dillon Connor moved the score to 10-3.

After Baum pitched a scoreless fifth, the Silver Eagles were retired in order in the sixth. In the bottom of the frame, Baum kept a runner at second with two groundouts.

Guidici hit another double in the seventh with one out, but a fielder’s choice and a strikeout ended the Silver Eagles’ season.

Monona Grove finishes with a record of 15-10. The seniors who graduate from the program are Ty Hoier, Hayden Echols, Tate Tourtillott, Dillon Connor, Pierce Evans, Brayden Grauvogl, TC Chynoweth and Nolan Lehmann.

Sun Prairie 10, Monona Grove 3

MG 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 — 3 5 1

SP 1 0 9 0 0 0 X — 10 14 0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: K. Connor (L; 2.1-8-7-7-1-2), Chynoweth (0.2-4-3-3-0-0), Baum (3-2-0-0-0-2); SP: Hamilton (W; 6.1-2-0-0-8-0), Brzezinski (0.2-3-3-3-1-2).

Leading hitters — MG: Guidici 2 2B, D. Connor 2 2B, Echols 2B; SP: Hamilton 2x4 (3B), Watkins 2x4 (2B), Ostrenga 2x2, Wendler 2x3 (2B).

