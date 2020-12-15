At its Dec. 7 meeting, the Cottage Grove Town Board approved the town’s 2021 tax levy.
The town levy is $1,673,157 for 2021. Last year’s levy was $1,630,428. The town mill rate — the amount of taxes paid per $1,000 of assessed value, is set to rise from $4.0802 to $4.1396 in 2021.
Assessed value is up to just over $404 million in the town, according to the 2021 budget summary. Last year’s total was $399.6 million.
2020 property tax bills are anticipated to be mailed the second week of December and will also available at http://accessdane.co.dane.wi.us/ or upon request to clerk@towncg.net.
Property taxes cannot be paid in person this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the town website:
“Payments may be made by check, money order or credit/debit card. Checks or money orders should be made payable to the Town of Cottage Grove and mailed to:
Town of Cottage Grove
P.O. Box 176
Cottage Grove, WI 53527-0176
or deposited in the drop box underneath the bulletin board facing the parking lot at the Town Hall at 4058 County Road N.
Please include your phone number and email address on the payment stub, it may be the only way we can reach you if there is a problem with your payment.
To pay by credit or debit card, go to http://paytax.towncg.net. A 2.65% fee will be imposed and revealed prior to your confirmation of the payment. (this link will not be active until bills are sent out)
If you have a second installment balance to pay, you will receive a bill from the Dane County Treasurer, payable by July 31, 2021 to the Dane County Treasurer.”
2021 budget
The Town Board will consider approving the 2021 budget at its meeting on Dec. 21.
A public hearing for the 2021 Town Budget was held on Dec. 7, with no comments or questions coming from the public.
The town’s general fund revenue for the 2021 budget is listed at $2,666,340, up from $2,618,971 in the 2020 budget. Expenditures listed in the 2021 budget total $3,099,240, down from $3,289,480 in the 2020 budget.
