Monona launches antiracist community read

The Monona Public Library is launching its Monona Community Read this May, which will focus on Antiracism.
The library initially proposed the book read in 2021, but postponed it due to COVID-19.
The books in the community read will be “How to Be an Antiracist,” by Ibram X. Kendi for adults; “This Book is Anti-Racist” by Tiffany Jewell for tweens and teens; and “Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race” by Jessica Ralli and Megan Madison for children and families. Tiffany Helgerson, the library’s youth services director, said it was important to staff to provide reading options to include all ages.
“Monona is a predominantly white community. And there are reasons for that,” said Jenna Assmus, the adult services coordinator at the library. “Conversations in the last year have shown us that many community members hold a passion for social justice, but when it comes to the actions we take in our lives and community, there is uncertainty. We know that as a library, there is a lot to learn as we navigate the ‘how’ of antiracist work. The community read is an opportunity for us all to do that work together.”
Library staff has worked with several partners on this effort, including the Nehemiah Institute, the Ho-Chunk Nation, Lisa Berry of Woodland Montessori and Raquel Diaz of Woodland Montessori and the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion workgroup.
The library also received two grants from the American Library Association, and will purchase free copies of the books for community members.
“Antiracism is the lifelong practice of identifying racism (in ourselves and our communities) and actively working to challenge policies, practices and behaviors. And in a community read, young children are often left out of these conversations,” Helgerson said. “Research has shown that children as young as two may use race to reason about a person’s behaviors. So we are also including a picture book that supports family and caregiver conversations with children about racism, skin color, and inequality.”
A release from the library said that Wisconsin has been found to be one of the most segregated states in America with housing, education, income and incarceration rate disparities, and that Monona is not excempt from seeing gaps. The release added that occupation of Ho-Chunk land in Monona, a history of racially restrictive covenants within deeds in Monona and Madison, and issues with economic opportunity and housing inequality, have been seen.
“We recognize that the library is in a unique position to help facilitate and guide the community through these topics,” said library director Ryan Claringbole. “We want to first focus internally, making sure we address our own biases and structurally racist practices. While this is an ongoing effort for us, we also want to share with the community what we’ve learned, and keep the dialogue going. It’s important that antiracism is not just discussed every couple years, but realize it is a nonstop challenge for all communities in America, even in the City of Monona.”
The Monona Public Library will launch the community read on May 14 at 1 p.m. at Winnequah Park on Nichols Road. Free books will be distributed, with live music, and community conversations.