Stop signs set for removal at three Cottage Grove intersections

Three Cottage Grove intersections are set to lose their stop signs beginning Oct. 26.
The village announced Sept. 22 that it will remove “unwarranted” stop signs at the intersections of Killian Trail and Donegal Drive, Manley Lane and Cork Crossing, and Landmark Drive and Michelle Lane.
Cottage Grove Public Works Director JJ Larson said the stop signs were deemed unwarranted because they “never should have been installed as they were and would never be recommended by a traffic engineer.”
“These three locations have been brought to my attention a number of times over the years, by multiple residents, some asking for more signage and some asking why these were there at all,” said Larson.
Based on reports from village residents, Larson said the Killian Trail stop sign was installed at the request of homeowners to address speeding concerns, though, as far as he can find, an official traffic study was never conducted there.
As for the other two intersections, Larson said it’s still unclear why a stop sign was approved for installation.
He said contrary to popular belief, stop signs are not a productive mode of speed control.
“Studies over decades have shown that stop signs are not effective speed control measures and actually have the opposite effect and therefore are not recommended for that purpose,” Larson explained. “They not only encourage speeding between signs, they encourage drivers to disregard them when they are not warranted, causing more issues with failing to yield the right of way, leading to other safety concerns.”
Unwarranted stop signs can also lead to false sense of security for pedestrians, a document on the village website states, as well as an increase in noise and air pollution due to deceleration and idling.
These stop signs are oftentimes disregarded by drivers, the document said, which leads to people finding new routes to avoid the traffic sign and “moving one neighbor’s problem to another.”
Local engineers agree. Over the last two years, two engineering firms studied the three intersections and determined no real need for a stop sign.
That information was then presented to the public works committee before advancing to the village board, where the removals received final approval.
“If there is a speeding issue, there are a number of ways in the long and short term that the village can address those appropriately without causing the unintended consequences that come with unwarranted stop signs,” said Larson.
He suggested that residents who witness speeding issues in the village contact the Cottage Grove Police Department with their concerns.
A full stop sign removal plan and fact sheet on unwarranted stop signs can be found here: https://www.vi.cottagegrove.wi.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=375.