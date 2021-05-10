Eli Traeder at State
Eli Traeder in the beginning of his run at state for cross country. Traeder finished in 21st place.

 By Calahan Steed

Eli Traeder competed at state for the Silver Eagles cross country team in Janesville on Saturday, May 8. The senior finished in 21st place out of 76 competitors with a time of 16:31.8, just missing out on his personal best time of 16:31.09 he set at sectionals.

The boys event was won with a blistering time of 15:38.6 set by senior Jake Bourget of Stevens Point. Bourget’s time helped Stevens Point take home first in the team race.

Junior Lauren Pansegrau of Middleton won the girls event with a time of 17:07.3. Her time helped Middleton secure first place in the girls team race as well.

