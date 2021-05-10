Eli Traeder competed at state for the Silver Eagles cross country team in Janesville on Saturday, May 8. The senior finished in 21st place out of 76 competitors with a time of 16:31.8, just missing out on his personal best time of 16:31.09 he set at sectionals.
The boys event was won with a blistering time of 15:38.6 set by senior Jake Bourget of Stevens Point. Bourget’s time helped Stevens Point take home first in the team race.
Junior Lauren Pansegrau of Middleton won the girls event with a time of 17:07.3. Her time helped Middleton secure first place in the girls team race as well.
