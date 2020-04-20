David W. Henry, owner of Dave’s Auto Service on Pflaum Road in Madison, was charged with theft of sales tax, operating as a seller without a permit or after a seller’s permit has been revoked, three counts of failure to file income tax returns and possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to the criminal complaint, from Jan. 1, 2004, through Feb. 28, 2018, Dave’s Auto Service had sales subject to sales tax totaling more than $7.8 million. Henry, and associated entities, reported a little more than $2.6 million in taxable sales during this same time and failed to report more than $5.2 million in taxable sales. Henry failed to pay not only the tax he reported as due but also the underreported sales tax.
In total, Henry collected $424,020 in sales tax, while only making sales tax payments of $63,270.
Henry was charged with one count of theft of sales tax more than $100,000, a class G felony.
Failing to file returns and pay the proper sales tax and income tax led to the revocation of his seller’s permit in 2016 – a second revocation.
When notified of the revocation, Henry stated that he would fight. He then attempted to conceal his activity by using out-of-state shell companies. Henry continued to operate without a valid permit for more than three years.
Henry has also not filed a corporate return for any of the corporate entities used to operate Dave’s Auto Service.
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue’s Office of Criminal Investigation discovered a handgun in Henry’s possession while conducting a search warrant. Because of previous felony convictions of forgery and theft by a contractor, Henry was not allowed to possess a firearm, so he was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
Criminal charges were filed in Dane County on March 25 by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Attorney General's Office following an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue's Office of Criminal Investigation.
If convicted, Henry may be fined more than $80,000 or imprisoned for more than 22 years, or both.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.