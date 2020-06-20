Like four out of five fire departments across the United States, the Cottage Grove Fire Department relies on volunteers to answer the call. Also like many other departments, it can be a challenge to have a large enough group of men and women to respond.
Anyone interested in joining the department or learning more should call the department’s non-emergency number at 839-4343, ext. 13. A member of the personnel committee will return the call to answer questions and provide more information. Firefighters must be at least 18 years of age, and live or work in the Town of Cottage Grove of the village of Cottage Grove.
The department will supply firefighters with their own personal protective equipment and the necessary training. Because the CGFD is fully volunteer, it is important the training program and modules correlate and provide a direct balance with a member’s family and home life. All training is paid for by the department.
Training evolutions are scheduled on the first, third and fourth Tuesday evenings of the month. Additional trainings and makeups are often scheduled on the fifth Tuesday. Members also complete training and truck checks on scheduled Sunday mornings.
The training schedule for each year is prepared in early December and combines more than 130 topics annually.
While the main focus is basic fire and rescue tactics and strategies, the CGFD considers itself proactive in adapting to new and more advanced techniques. Firefighters review target hazards, methods of operation, water movement, water supply, fire ground tactics, firefighter safety, accountability and more.
In addition to department training evolutions, new members are required to complete basic firefighting courses through Madison Area Technical College or provide documentation of completed courses. The Cottage Grove Fire Department will pay for the course fees and provide any necessary textbooks.
Current department leaders include Nick Archibald, chief; Erik Severson, fire inspector; Lance Severson, training division; and Jason Kudrna, public information.
