Since the early 1980s, auto racing journalist Dennis Krause has been a fixture at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as he gathers interviews with drivers during time trials and after the Indy 500 is completed. His reports are heard on the Motor Sports Minute, which has six affiliate radio stations in Wisconsin.
This year, the McFarland resident will not be attending what has been called The Greatest Spectacle in Racing after speedway personnel greatly limited the number of press credentials it sent out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was difficult for Krause to accept as he has enjoyed all the festivities on and off the track leading up to the day of the race every May.
“I miss being there, but another part of me says a lot of stuff has gone on in this country with COVID-19 and the safest place for me is probably here at home,” said Krause, who predicts 70-100 members of the media will cover this year’s race Sunday, Aug. 23, down from the usual 400.
This year’s race was moved from the Sunday before Memorial Day, and it will be run with empty grandstands to minimize spread of the virus to the 300,000 spectators who normally pack the place annually.
Krause said without the fans there to cheer for the drivers, the atmosphere will be different.
“There is nothing like the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on race day with fans. There is just an electricity about the facility,” Krause said. “In years past, I would get to the race track at 4:30 or 5 in the morning, and even when when the place is dark, there is an energy within the speedway. When the sun comes up and that bomb goes off at 6 in the morning signifying the gates are open for spectators, it’s just electric and it just builds from there.”
Krause, who has interviewed hundreds of drivers, both past and present, said the competitors inside the cockpits of their racing machines will also miss the absence of the fans on race day.
“They are pounding around the speedway all month in front of empty grandstands. And then they come out on race day, and they say the track becomes more narrow perceptually,” Krause said. “When the fans aren’t there, it looks wider. But when they are coming down the main straightaway looking to turn into turn one, it just seems more narrow to them. They are absolutely wishing fans could be there.”
Krause said initially, he was hoping the race might be cancelled. However, he understands that it has to be run.
“The prize money, they payoutm is what these racing teams need in order to survive,” he said. “It would’ve been likely a number of teams would not have survived if they didn’t run the 500.”
Krause, who just turned 66, said he was on hiatus for a month from the Motor Sports Minute after the pandemic forced the postponement of several Indy Car and NASCAR races. He has anchored the program for 23 years and hopes to stay with it for another two years so he can reach his 25th anniversary.
While he will have to miss this year’s Indianapolis 500, Krause has no regrets about his career as racing journalist and he hopes the dangers of the virus will be under control very soon.
“I’m blessed to be healthy and I’m doing OK financially. Not everybody is,” he said. “I feel fortunate. I can’t complain.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.