Monona business alliance plans economic development roundtable

The Monona East Side Business Alliance is holding an economic development, government and education roundtable on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
This is a quarterly event, meant to help keep residents informed on city, county, state and federal economic issues, the event website said.
This will be a hybrid event, happening both in-person at the Monona Public Library, 1000 Nichols Road, or on Zoom, from 8:30-9:45 a.m.
Participants should register in advance, at mononaeastside.com
Local government leaders, including U.S. Congressman Mark Pocan, State Senator Melissa Agard, Monona Mayor Mary O'Connor and Dane County Board Supervisor for District 24 Sarah Smith, are set to participate. Other local leaders, with the local school district, City of Monona and MESBA have also been invited.
For more information, contact the business alliance at 608-416-1610 or connect@mononaeastside.com.