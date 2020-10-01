The town of Cottage Grove wants to alert residents who are voting absentee not to use tape to re-seal certificate envelopes.
According to a notice sent by the town clerk Thursday, using tape to seal your certificate envelope could cause it to be rejected on election day due to suspicions of tampering.
Reid Magney, A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said that ballots likely won't be rejected if they're taped because the glue won't seal, but they could be if it appears the ballot has been opened and re-sealed with tape.
If a voter does not want to lick the envelope, Magney suggested using a wet sponge to seal it.
If you do need to open your envelope, the town of Cottage Grove urges voters to contact the clerk for a replacement envelope as soon as possible at clerk@towncg.net or 608-839-5021, ext. 132.
Voters from other municipalities should contact their respective municipality.
