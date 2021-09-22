Monona Grove volleyball wins Mount Horeb Invite

Sophomore middle blocker Brooklyn Tortorice looks to get a kill in Monona Grove’s loss to Watertown on Sept. 23.
Getting off a losing streak and hopping on a winning streak is exactly what the Silver Eagles needed, winning the Mount Horeb invite 4-0 on Saturday, Sept. 18.
MG won in two sets against Madison East (25-12, 25-11), Madison La Follette (25-6, 25-13) and Barneveld (27-25, 25-14). In a rematch against La Follette, the Silver Eagles won in three sets (25-20, 21-25, 15-8).
Sophomore middle blocker Brooklyn Tortorice had 26 kills, four blocks and seven aces. Senior defensive specialist Sophi Melde also had seven aces, while senior outside hitter Gabby Rivera had 33 digs and senior setter Jada Braun had 60 assists.
Watertown 3
Monona Grove 1
Monona Grove took a 3-1 loss to Watertown on Thursday, Sept. 16.
The Silver Eagles won the first set with a score of 25-21. Three straight losses (25-20, 25-21, 25-21) gave Watertown the 3-1 victory.
Beaver Dam 3
Monona Grove 2
After losing the initial first set, Beaver Dam clawed its way to a five-set victory over MG (15-25, 25-23, 25-13, 23-25, 17-15) on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Sophomore middle blocker Brooklyn Tortorice led the team with 11 kills, two blocks and four aces. Senior outside hitter Gabby Rivera and sophomore middle blocker Paxton Braun both had 10 kills each.
Senior defensive specialist Courtney Havertape had 21 digs and senior setter Jada Braun had 35 assists.