Winnequah students design, paint mural on Greenway Road storm drain

Students at Winnequah School in Monona are spearheading a city-wide clean water initiative.
Through a grant from the county, Winnequah fourth and fifth graders designed a sustainability inspired mural painted on a Greenway Road sidewalk, right outside the school.
The mural, positioned around a storm drain, encourages Monona citizens to be mindful of the cleanliness of the water feeding into the drain; water that eventually flows into the local lakes, rivers and streams.
“It draws attention to storm drains, and where the water actually goes and how our land and water are connected,” said Christal Campbell, stormwater education coordinator at Dane County Water and Land. “There’s a lot of people out there who don’t realize that the water that enters our storm drains ends up, without being cleaned, in our lakes, rivers and streams, carrying with it whatever it runs across along the way.”
Campbell helps run the grant program that’s funding the Monona mural, which Brad Bruun of the Monona public works department applied for. Bruun said the city is hopeful that by getting its youngest citizens involved with the cause, a ripple effect will follow.
“Not only do kids tend to care more than adults about these things, but they also listen and have much less of an ‘I already knew these things’ type of demeanor,” said Bruun. “Because of that, they tend to get the most out of projects like this, and in all honesty, their energy about the topic can become contagious enough that it rubs off on their parents, which is a bonus.”
Gabrielle Javier-Cerulli, an artist with Dane Arts Mural Arts, helps Winnequah students paint the mural.
On May 26, Winnequah students helped paint the mural alongside Gabrielle Javier-Cerulli, an artist at Dane Arts Mural Arts (DAMA).
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requires the city to execute water quality outreach and education to its citizens on a yearly basis. According to Bruun, Winnequah students are making that possible this year.
“It helps serve the public works department’s goals to reach a population of Monona residents that tend to go overlooked when it comes to cleaning up the city’s stormwater runoff,” he said. “Hopefully we can continue educating residents and business owners in Monona to help reduce the city’s negative impacts on our greatest local natural assets: Lake Monona and the Yahara River.”
For Monona residents looking to get involved in cleaning up the city’s water, Campbell suggests cleaning up trash and litter and covering soil so it doesn’t erode away.
“We want to make sure that any water that runs off our properties, whether that’s driveways or streets or sidewalks, that the water is as clean as possible, because it’s draining straight to our lakes, rivers and streams,” said Campbell.
In addition to the Winnequah mural, two more murals are planned for the Aldo Leopold Nature Center and Healy Lane near the Monona Public Library.
In 2020, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi recognized Monona as an official three star Climate Champion for its clean water efforts.