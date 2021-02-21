After pulling off upsets against Janesville Craig and Milton in the WIAA Division 1 boys basketball regionals, the Monona Grove High School boys’ basketball team couldn’t pull the same magic Saturday Feb. 20 at Janesville Parker. Brenden Weis drilled in 24 points including four shots from 3-point territory as the Silver Eagles fell to the Vikings, 70-51. Monona Grove ended its season with a record of 5-8.
Parker shot 60-percent in the first half to lead the Silver Eagles, 40-22 at halftime. Monona Grove cut the deficit to 11 in the second half but couldn’t get closer.
Monona Grove was led by Connor Bracken with 12 points and Lance Nelson with 11.
Other double figure scorers for the Vikings included Jacob Weber with 13, and Robert DeLong and Matthew Hartwig, both with 12.
The Silver Eagles will graduate nine seniors off the 2021 squad including Nelson, who led the team with 17.9 points per game and Bracken who averaged 12.1 points.
Other departing seniors include Owen Croak, Cam Behnke, Luke Tipton, Kevin Nett, Henry Walsh, Sean Daugherity and Brandon Schroeckenthaler.
Key returnees to the 2021-22 squad include juniors Jordan Hibner, an 11.5 points per game scorer, Jacob Anderson, Kyan Gramann, Anthony Thomas, Elliott Erb and Ryan Bahr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.